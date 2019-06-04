Oborevwori set to retain speakership in Delta

By Festus Ahon

EXCEPT the unexpected happens, the odds are working in favour of the incumbent Speaker, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori to retain his position in the Delta State House of Assembly.

Though, there are rumours that some persons are also jostling for the position, the factors and indices on ground appear to favour Oborevwori.

Among those said to be eyeing seat are Mr Reuben Izeze, Ughelli South State constituency and Chief Solomon Ighrakpata, Uvwie State constituency.

The leadership of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which zoned the Speakership to Delta Central Senatorial District is more disposed to the return of Oborevwori as speaker.

The reason for party leaders’ position may not be far fetched. The incumbent Speaker Oborevwori has displayed uncommon leadership quality in piloting the affairs of the House since he took over on May 11, 2017 after Chief Monday Igbuya was removed.

Oborevwori, who represents the Okpe State constituency, has no doubt promoted unity among the members and the other two arms of Government. The House under his leadership has initiated and passed several bills including executive bills.

He has in collaboration with other members, positioned the House as one of the most vibrant Houses of Assembly in the country. This is manifest in the quality of debates and bills being passed in the House.

Staff of the Assembly and those in the House of Assembly Service Commission are enjoying robust working relationship with the Assembly leadership under Oborevwori.

Political leaders in the state are satisfied with his leadership and seem to have endorsed his return as Speaker to pilot the affairs of the 7th Assembly. Even those who may have indicated interest are likely to step down for him on or before the inauguration of the Seventh Assembly this week.