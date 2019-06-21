Obiano donates N10m for NYSC members’ feeding

By Vincent Ujumadu

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, yesterday, made a donation of N10 million to supplement the feeding of the 2,200 National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members deployed in the state for the period of their stay in the orientation camp.

Obiano, who made the donation through the state Head of Service, Mr Harry Udu while declaring open the 2019 Batch B orientation at Umunya temporary orientation camp, assured of the state government’s continued support to the NYSC scheme.

The governor urged the corps members to take advantage of the numerous youth-friendly policies and the conducive environment in the state to build prosperity for themselves and the nation.

In his speech, State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Kehinde Aremu, said they were looking forward to moving to the permanent site.

“Looking at the commitment and body language of the governor, I am not in doubt that the camp will be ready by August this year,” he added.

He commended the NYSC management and staff for curtailing the excesses of corps members, particularly with respect to embarking on unnecessary journeys outside the state during their service year.

The governor, however, urged them to exercise more patience with his administration towards the completion of the permanent orientation camp in the state, assuring that the new orientation camp would be ready by August this year.