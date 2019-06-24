Obaseki’s ex-CPS petitions IG over alleged threat to life

BENIN CITY-FORMER Chief Press Secretary to Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki, John Mayaki has petitioned the Inspector General of Police over alleged threats to his life by agents of the state government.

The petition was dated June 13, 2019.

The threat to life came in an article published and circulated online by one Kingsley Enasco where he allegedly made libellous claims against Mayaki, that some persons have commenced a man hunt for him with the intention of causing him harm.

The petition stated that the threat and planned manhunt is connected to the activities of Mayaki’s online blog, which called to question the actions of the Edo state government including the opaque contract award, abuse of office amongst other infractions.

In the petition submitted to the IGP by Mayaki’s legal representative, Kingsley’s comments which inadvertently revealed the plans of the government in continuation of its desperation to silence the opposition, was said to have violated Section 24(1) (b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention etc) Act, 2015 which stipulates as follows regarding the offence of cyber stalking.

The section states that “A person who knowingly or intentionally sends a message or other matter by means of computer systems or network that he knows to be false, for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred, ill will or needless anxiety to another or causes such a message to be sent commits an offence under this Act and is liable on conviction to a fine of not more than N7,000,000.00 or imprisonment for a term of not more than 3 years or both.”

Mayaki’s father, High Chief J.M Akpeji, the Otu of Igarra said he has also received multiple calls on the matter.

The Executive arm of the government, which Kingsley may have been working for, allegedly kidnapped elected lawmakers in the State and compelled them to swear oaths under threat to life.

Hired thugs were also seen later in the day storming hotels and physically assaulting other lawmakers over their refusal to back the illegality. It therefore means that any threat from such government which considers itself above the rule of law and the constitution must be seriously investigated.

The said Kingsley is expected to be placed under investigation over his comments and be made to face the full wrath of the law if found guilty, the petition stated.