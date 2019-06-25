Obaseki’s ex-CPS petitions IG over alleged threat to life

By Elizabeth Uwandu

BENIN CITY—FORMER Chief Press Secretary to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, John Mayaki, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP, over alleged threat to his life by agents of the state government.

Mayaki in the petition said the threat was contained in an article published and circulated online, where libellous claims were made against him (Mayaki), that some persons had commenced a manhunt for him with the intention of causing him harm.

The petition stated that the threat and planned manhunt was connected with his online activities, which called to question the actions of the state government, including the opaque contract award, abuse of office amongst other infractions.

In the petition submitted to IGP by Mayaki’s legal representative, he said the comments on the online blog, which inadvertently revealed the alleged plans of the government in continuation of its desperation to silence the opposition, was said to have violated Section 24(1) (b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention etc) Act, 2015.

The petition added that Mayaki’s father, Chief J. Akpeji, the Otu of Igarra, also received multiple calls on the matter.