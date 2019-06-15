Obaseki honours late Iyayi Effianayi, renames sec school after him

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has approved that Egba Grammar School, Egba in Uhunmwode Local Government Area, be renamed after late philanthropist, Dr. Iyayi Effianayi.

In a statement, Commissioner for Education, Barr. Emmanuel Agbale, said that the decision was taken in recognition of Dr. Effianayi’s contributions to the educational sector, especially actualisation of private and public interest in educational growth.

According to him, “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has graciously approved that Egba Grammar School, Egba in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State be renamed after the late Philanthropist, Dr Iyayi Effianayi.

“This is due to his immense contributions to the educational sector of Edo as one of the most outstanding contributors to the actualisation of private and public interest in our educational growth.”

He stated that Egba Grammar School, Egba would henceforth be known and addressed as Iyayi Effianayi Grammar School, Egba Heights, Egba.