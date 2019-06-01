Obaseki has performed excellently well – group

Obaseki supporters swell as 7LG Forum backs governor’s leadership style

A socio-cultural and political group known as 7LG Forum, with members from the seven local councils in Edo South Senatorial District, has thrown its weight behind the reelection of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Comrade Philip Shaibu in the 2020 gubernatorial election in the state.

Coordinator of the group, Hon. Henry Osaro Asemota, at a press conference held in Benin City, Edo State, on Saturday, said the media parley became necessary following recent developments in the state, stressing that Obaseki has been a silent achiever, who is changing the development narrative in the state.

He noted that some persons were not happy and comfortable with Obaseki’s governance model, and declared that the few disgruntled individuals failed to note that the state has grown beyond servicing their individual pockets.

He said the governor’s achievements are visible in the areas of education, youth empowerment, agriculture, sports, security, and critical infrastructure, such as the upgrade of the Benin Airport.

Asemota said the 7LG Forum has its members across the seven Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Edo South Senatorial District of the state who have thrown their weight behind the governor as a result of his developmental strides in Edo State.

According to him, “Obaseki has performed excellently well in the last two and a half years and has set a high standard. He is courageously threading the rough path in redefining the psychology of governance and administration in the state.”

Asemota said the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the 18 local government areas has increased since Obaseki came into office, which has contributed to the prompt payment of workers’ salaries.

Secretary of the group, Hon. Sam Emovon, said Obaseki and Oshiomhole are in a good relationship, stressing that some greedy politicians are peddling rumours of quarrel which is non-existent.

“I call on Edo people to continue to support the governor. The administration is focused on working for the people and making life better for them,” he said.