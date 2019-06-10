Breaking News
Translate

Obaseki elected vice chairman Progressives Governors Forum

On 3:16 pmIn Newsby Comments

In recognition of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s growing political clout across the country, engrained in his clean politics and people-cantered policies, members of the Progressive Governors Forum have elected the Edo State governor as their vice chairman.

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki during the election of Governor Obaseki as Vice Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum in Abuja

The Progressive Governors Forum comprises all state governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu as chairman.

Recall that Obaseki last week had a robust meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State amongst other issues.

Edo traditional rulers pass vote of confidence on Obaseki, APC(Opens in a new browser tab)

Obaseki will now work with all APC governors and other leaders across the country to galvanise the party towards more electoral victories and the timely delivery of the dividends of democracy.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.