Obaseki commiserates with THISDAY MD, Bello, over wife’s death

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the Managing Director of Thisday Newspapers, Mr Eniola Bello over the passing of his wife, Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan.

In a statement, Obaseki condoled with Mr Bello, his family and the staff of Thisday Newspapers over the loss, praying that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

According to him, “My dear friend, I received with shock, news of the passing of your wife Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan.

“I am deeply saddened by the news and hereby convey my condolences to you, your family and staff of THISDAY Newspapers.\

“Your wife has been hailed for her generosity, commitment to family and the good of society by those who knew her and I pray that you and the family find the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Accept my sincere and heartfelt condolences.”

Mrs Eniola-Olaitan, 50, died at the New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, after a three-year battle with breast cancer.