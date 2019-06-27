Breaking News
Translate

Obaseki appoints Uyi Malaka-Oduwa as Special Adviser

On 1:46 amIn Newsby Comments

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Uyi Malaka-Oduwa as Special Adviser on Strategic Planning and Programme Management/Chairman, Programme Management Office.

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the governor approved the appointment, which takes effect from January 3, 2019.

Ogie noted, “I write to inform you that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has approved your appointment as Special Adviser to the Governor on Strategic Planning and Programme Management/Chairman, Programme Management Office with effect from January 3, 2019. This supersedes our earlier Ref. No. SGA. 15/Vol.XII/273 of June, 2017.

Obaseki honours late Iyayi Effianayi, renames sec school after him(Opens in a new browser tab)

Before her new appointment, Malaka-Oduwa served as a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Obaseki.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.