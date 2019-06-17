Obasa assures Lagos residents of support for Sanwo-Olu

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, has assured residents that the lawmakers will work closely with the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to address the state challenges.

Obasa’s assurance was sequel to the frosty relationship experienced between the lawmakers and the executive under the former governor, Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration which led to the budget delay.

He gave the assurance at the 9th Assembly Inauguration Reception organised by Gbolahan Yishawu, member representing Eti-Osa Constituency II, which was also attended by Senator Oluremi Tinubu and others.

The speaker stressed that the House would collaborate with the executive arm to ensure that the government deliver on its promises made before the elections.

Obasa, who noted that the House was to represent people’s interest, said that the parliament would not ignore the interests of the constituents.

Also speaking, Tinubu, urged the lawmakers to ensure the interests of the electorate were considered during deliberations.

The lawmaker, who represents Lagos Central senatorial districts, appealed to the lawmakers to establish and strengthen medium of communication between them and the electorates, saying, just like how Yushawu has done.

“Yishawu has really represented us well. I represent Lagos Central, he is the one who represents me. I tell you that when residents of Ikoyi-Obalende have any issue and I call him, he is always on top of it.