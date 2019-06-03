Oando: SEC sets up interim management 

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, has constituted an interim management team to oversee the affairs of Oando Plc following the dissolution of the company Board and management over alleged corporate governance lapses.

The interim management Team headed by Mr. Mutiu Olaniyi Adio Sunmonu, will also conduct an Extra Ordinary General Meeting, EGM, as mandated by SEC on or before July 1, 2019 to appoint new Directors to the Board of the company, who would subsequently select a management team for the company.

The Commission had over the weekend released the findings of audit report conducted by SEC appointed auditor – Delloite and Touche- to audit the account of the company after receiving two separate petitions against the management accusing them of mismanaging the affairs of the company.

The findings from the report, according to SEC, revealed serious infractions such as false disclosures, market abuses, misstatements in financial statements, internal control failures, and corporate governance lapses stemming from poor board oversight, irregular approval of directors’ remuneration, unjustified disbursements to directors and management of the company, related party transactions not conducted at arm’s length, amongst others

The Commission, therefore, ordered the resignation of the affected Board members and also barred the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Wale Tinubu, and the Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer (DGCEO), Mofe from being directors of public companies for a period of five years.

The SEC also directed the payment of monetary penalties by the company and affected individuals and directors, and refund of improperly disbursed remuneration by the affected Board members to the company

Oando has since rejected the result of the audit as well as the penalties imposed by SEC, saying that it was not given a chance to defend itself.

The company urged SEC to withdraw the sanctions and also threatened to challenge the outcome in court.