NURTW crisis: Hope rises as Makinde expresses optimism to unban union if…

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN-INDICATIONS emerged on Friday that the proscription placed on the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Oyo State by Governor Seyi Makinde two weeks ago may be lifted anytime soon provided the union could guarantee peace among its members.

This indication came to the fore, during a two-hour closed-door meeting of the union’s leadership, led by the National President, Alhaji Najeem Yasin with Governor Seyi Makinde and factional leaders of the union in the state, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, alias ‘Auxilliary’ and Alhaji Abideen Olajide, popularly known as ‘Ejiogbe’ respectively at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, maintained that the ban has not yet been lifted until the state government receive a favorable security report assuring it that the crisis within the union has been amicably resolved.

“The president of NURTW gave assurance that within weeks, he should be able to resolve the crisis. If he comes back with messages of hope that the problem has been resolved then, the governor will take the next step.”

“The government has not announced the union is unbanned yet. The situation that will lead to that pronouncement will be determined by the security situation around that time as we go on.”

“You cannot say what will happen tomorrow. If the governor is satisfied and he gets professional security reports from the security agencies in the state, the governor will consider the next step to take,” Adisa explained.

Meanwhile, Yasin, while briefing Governor’s Office correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, disclosed that the governor has expressed his readiness to unproscribe the union on the condition of guaranteeing the state government of peace among its members.

He explained that it was imperative to dialogue with the state government on how the ban placed on the union could be lifted and also settle any misunderstanding among the NURTW members.

He, however, maintained that immediately the union has its national delegate conference in August this year, all state unions stood dissolved, adding that from August to October, the whole NURTW in the 36 states of the federation would be reconstituted.

In his words: “We have agreed on the point that he proscribed the union owing to the threat to security and in the interest of peace in the state.”

“He asked me to work to assure him that our members remain in peace and that by the time, I do that, he is ready to unban the union.”

“He said that if I can do it today, he will unban it. Within now and one week, we will work it out and immediately we give him assurance, it will be unbanned.”

“No one is above the law, we want peace and we have told the security agencies that no one can hold the state to ransom.”

“On the Proposed NURTW election in Oyo State, election will be conducted in all 36 states of the federation in accordance will the rules and regulations of the union.”

Yasin, then, reiterated the union’s commitment to work with the government at ensuring peace in the state.