Nursing school students fault Okorocha’s aide on invasion

OWERRI—The Students Union Government, SUG, of Imo State College of Nursing, Okporo, Orlu, have reacted to the claim by Rochas Okorocha’s Special Adviser (Media), Mr. Samuel Onwuemeodo, linking last Friday’s mayhem to the state government and Mbaise people.

In a statement, the SUG President, Francis Chimankpa, described some of the accounts published online, as “mischievous, ridiculous, has no iota of truth and far from reality.“

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Students Union Government of Imo State College of Nursing, Okporo, has been drawn to versions of online publications, which tend to misinform the public of the true happenings in the college.

“The publications had alleged that some hoodlums from Mbaise invaded the school at the instance of the governor of the state.This sounds ridiculous and has no iota of truth in it.

“As the official mouthpiece of the students of Imo State College of Nursing, Okporo, we make bold to set the records straight, bearing in mind that some mischievous elements, whose stock in trade is to misinform the public by sponsoring street urchins to attack the school, are on the prowl.

“Contrary to their claims, we were last Friday, harassed and molested by select youths of Ogboko, who even told us that they were invited to deal with us by hostel and hotel owners of the area.

“The said stakeholders had the belief that our presence in Ogboko would attract patronage to their businesses.”

Chimankpa recalled that Okorocha had almost, at the end of his tenure, relocated the College to his country home, Ogboko, Ideato South.