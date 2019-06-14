NUJ, Anioma youths congratulate Omo-Agege

By Festus Ahon, Evelyn Usman & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—NIGERIA Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council and a non-governmental organisation, Anioma Youths Network for Development, AYND, have described the emergence of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President as a divine manifestation of the will of God in the affairs of men.

NUJ noted that Omo-Agege’s victory “represents a solid voice for the people of Delta Central, Delta State in particular and the South-South geopolitical zone in general,” adding that God had ways of confounding the wisdom of men’s calculations and expectations.

Congratulating Omo-Agege on his election, the state council of the union, in a statement by it’s Chairman, Michael Ikeogwu and Secretary, Churchill Oyowe said the elevation of “Omo-Agege in the face of suffocating opposition was a demonstration of the will of God at work.”

Urging Nigerians to take a cue from Omo-Agege’s elevation and remain steadfast in believing the Lord for a greater, prosperous and united Nigeria, the union said that nothing was too difficult for God to turn around.

On its part, AYND in a statement by its National Coordinator and Publicity Secretary, Mr Odita Sunday and Frank Oshanugor, respectively, advised Omo-Agege to use his office to address insecurity in the country among other burning issues.

The statement read: “AYND expresses its appreciation to the senators who deemed it fit to vote for Omo-Agege, a lawmaker from South-South, considered from a minority zone of the country.

“While rejoicing with the new Deputy President, AYND advises him to see his election as a challenge to his leadership ability at a time Nigeria is facing difficulty in different aspects of her national life, prominent among which is the issue of insecurity.”

“We worried over the increasing spate of killings in the South South by herdsmen and we urge Omo-Agege, as a principal officer in Ninth Senate, to make a positive difference by aligning with his colleagues to find a lasting solution to the herdsmen menace in different parts of the country.”