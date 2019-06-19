NSITF unfolds plans to increase employers’ enrolment in ECS

Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, yesterday, in Geneva Switzerland, said it would soon begin a massive awareness campaign and sensitization of employers of labour in Nigeria aimed at increasing enrolment in the Employee Compensation Scheme, ECS, being implemented by the Fund.

Chairman of the Board of the NSITF, Austin Enejamo-Isire told Journalists at the ongoing 108 session of the International Labour Conference, ILC, that employers of labour who are the major contributors to the fund needed to be made aware of the advantage of enrolling their workers in the scheme.

According to him: “I have just resumed as the chairman of NSITF board and I believe that one way to increase enrolment is to create awareness and I do know that if you do great things and you fail to propagate those things, nobody will recognise that. One of the key things we are going to do to stimulate a greater enrolment is awareness creation. We must let them be aware that there are great benefits in enrolling in the social security work of the government.

“Like you are aware, a lot has been done by the government and they are still doing that in trying to provide decent work for the workforce.”

For example, looking it from the angle of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), we are basically out to provide a fair guarantee system for all those who are affected by occupational hazard and bring a succour to them.