Nsima seeks to amend petition for a second time at tribunal

The Governorship election petition tribunal resumed sitting today, Friday, June 21, 2019.

Nsima Ekere, at the last adjourned date, had, through his counsel, prayed for Extension of Time to obtain Documents and file Responses to the Respondents Applications.

Counsel to the Petitioner, Okutepa, SAN had prayed the court for an extension of the pre-trial period to enable them prepare their responses to the applications as filed by the Respondents.

The counsel to the Respondents, Chief Assam Assam, SAN for the 1st Respondent, Uko Udom, SAN for the 2nd Respondent and Offiong Offiong, SAN for the 3rd Respondent were unanimous in their position that they would not oppose the application of the Petitioner.

The court had yielded to the prayers of the Petitioner and extended the pre-trial period to June 21, 2019 for completion of pre-trial. The court had however emphasized that time is of the essence in an election petition case and therefore charged all parties to ensure to abide by the timelines as indicated by the Electoral Act or as directed by the Tribunal.

But at the resumed sitting of the tribunal, Nsima Ekere through his counsel is asking to substitute the copy of his petition with another copy.

Should the court grant Nsima Ekere the leave to effect this replacement, this would be the second time petitioner would be effecting corrections to errors in his petition.