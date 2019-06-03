NPFL Super Six opens with Oriental derby

The Nigeria Professional Football League Super six will begin with an Oriental derby between Enyimba of Aba and Enugu Rangers in Lagos tomorrow, the League Management Company (LMC) has announced.

The champions and the Country’s representatives in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup will emerge from the Super Six and that means the fans are in for the best of Nigerian football.

Rangers topped Group A of the abridged league, while Enyimba finished third behind Lobi Stars of Makurdi.

The second match of the day will see former champions, Kano Pillars take on Group B winners, Akwa United, with the last game of the day between FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Lobi Stars who are looking to return to the continent again.

Two days later, Akwa United will slug it out with FC Ifeanyi Ubah, followed by another big clash between Rangers and Lobi Stars, while Kano Pillars and Enyimba wrap up the proceeding for that day.

On Saturday, Kano Pillars will trade tackles with FC Ifeanyi Ubah in the opening game of the day, before Enyimba and Lobi Stars take the centre stage, Enugu Rangers will square up against Akwa United in the last game of the day.

On June 12, it will be FC Ifeayin Ubah vs Enugu Rangers and Enyimba against Akwa United and Lobi Stars against Kano Pillars.

The winners and second team after the playoff scheduled for the Agege Stadium will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League, while the third-placed team will play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

