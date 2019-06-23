North’ll rule for 3 years, 240 days after Buhari—Sen Owie

By Opeyemi Anifowose

A former Senate Chief Whip, Sen Rowland Owie, has said that the North would rule for three years after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, after which the South East geopolitical zone would produce the next President.

Owie, who said this in a statement, noted that the insecurity and poverty in the country were as a result of what he described as the absence of justice and equity.

The statement reads: “Any society without justice will never have peace. I say it boldly, that in the interest of unity and fairness, the next President of Nigeria after the tenure of the North should come from the South East. The South West and South South have taken their slots and on the whole, Southern Nigeria has held the presidential position for, 13 years, while the North would have taken 10 years, 120 days at the end of Buhari’s tenure in 2023. After 2023, the North has more three years, 240 days to hold the presidential slot before moving to the South East.”