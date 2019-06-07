North free to retain power in 2023 — SHITTU

As 21 State Chairmen back Oshiomhole

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—THE immediate past Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, yesterday, said the north is free to contest the Presidency in 2023 so far as the region presents qualified candidates.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Shittu, an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari said he has never been an apostle of zoning, but has always rooted for competent people.

He said: “Honestly, as far as I am concerned, when you talk of national politics, every party must allow for primary election. Whoever is able to emerge should be the candidate.

“The constitution does not talk of zoning with regards to presidential election. What the constitution says is wherever the president comes from; the vice president should come from another part of Nigeria. So, it is not about north or south. We did not vote for Buhari because he is from the north. We voted for him because of his pedigree.”

APC useless without Buhari

Shittu again weighed in on the recent crisis that has afflicted the national leadership of the party, accusing the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of destroying the APC.”

Chairmen back Oshiomhole

However, no fewer than 21 state chairmen of the party have expressed support for Comrade Oshiomhole, saying all the accusations leveled against him by the Deputy National Chairman, North, Sen. Lawali Shuaibu were without facts.

Secretary, Forum of APC State Chairmen, Dr Ben Nwoye along with some of his colleagues told newsmen in Abuja that aside the 21 state chairmen who held a meeting and passes a vote of confidence on Oshiomhole, seven others sent in apologies for not being able to attend the meeting.

Nwoye said: “We met with the National Chairman of our great party in company of members of NWC. We talked on relevant issues to the party. We discussed in details on party unity. At the end of the meeting, we were informed fully on party issues and unity of the party. Based on the information we have and the readiness of National Chairman to lead this party to the Next Level, we have all unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the person of the National Chairman and the NWC.”