None of our members died in any clash – NURTW

By Evelyn Usman

The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW has stated that none of its unit heads under Ojota branch died in what he described as a rumoured clash between factions of the union, Wednesday.

Rather, it clarified that the person rumoured dead died in the hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment, stating emphatically that he was not killed in the clash as reported.

The union’s chairman of Kosofe Branch’ B’, Mr Michael Odugunle, ( aka Ajilo), who made the clarification, also stated that there was no faction in the union.

He said, ” There is no faction in the union to warrant any violent clash at the park. We are one. The man in question died in the hospital of natural cause. He had been sick for sometime. His family is aware and the Police are also aware.

” As the union’s tradition demands, his body was brought to the park for his colleagues to pay their last respect to him but members of the public misconstrued what really transpired and started spreading rumours that he was killed in a clash.

” Uninformed people who saw the mammoth crowd of our members who came to pay their last respect to one of us started spreading false rumours”, he said.