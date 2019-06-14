Nollywood mourns, as Dagunro passes on

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor, Fasasi Olabanke popularly known as Dagunro is dead. The actor who hails from Osogbo and known for roles in epic Yoruba-speaking movies was reported to have died during the early hours of Thursday, June 13, 2019.

The CEO of Best of Nollywood, Seun Oloketuyi took to social media to announce the news of his death. Also, popular actor, Adekola Tijani a.k.a ‘Kamilu Kompo’ shared the news of his death.

Also read:

“Gone too soon boss! May your soul rest in peace. Love your boss but God loves you most. Dagunro Alajiga Ogun. RIP’.

Several actors and Yoruba movie fans have also mourned his demise, as they took to social media to celebrate the iconic actor. As at the time of this report, the cause of his death has not been ascertained.