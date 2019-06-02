Nollywood actress, Sotayo Sobola loses mum

By TOLULOPE ABEREOJE

Experiencing separation from a loved one through death is better imagined, but when it becomes real, the pain is indescribable. The same can be said about Nollywood actress, Sotayo Sobola popularly known as Sotayo Gaga who recently lost her mother to the cold hands of death.

The actress, who fondly calls her mother ‘Alhaja’, lost her to death on May 30th 2019 and she has since been buried by Islamic rites.

Sotayo took to her Instagram page to break the news and friends and colleagues have since sent in condolence messages, wishing her strength to bear the loss and also for the soul of the departed to rest in peace.

VANGUARD