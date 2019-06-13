Fast-rising multi-talented Nollywood Actress cum music minister, Princess Peters is set to release her debut single titled “AIGBOVBIOSA”.

Princess Peters had in the last few years not only starred in major Nollywood movies but has also produced and directed her own movies.

She is a dynamic and versatile actress who recently by Gods leading decided to explore her musical prowess in the Gospel Music scene, leading to the release of her debut hit single, along with her debut Album by the same name.

[READ ALSO]

On what inspired her to write the song, Peters said, “Writing the song was an inspiration from the Holy Spirit, He actually put the song in my heart, I only just voiced it out.”

Aigbovbiosa is an all-time song that talks about the unwavering protective power of God around His Children, the elect. It also reminds believers to always dwell in the secret place of the Most-High in order to remain under the shadow of the Almighty.

VANGUARD