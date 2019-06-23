Nollywood actress, Abimbola Afolayan unveils her mini estate

Tolulope Abereoje

Against the backdrop of some actors’ poor opinion about the profits that are gotten from the craft, their colleagues, especially actresses seem to be finding the business lucrative as several of them have been able to acquire luxury properties compared to their male colleagues in recent times.

This time, it is the turn of Yoruba actress and producer, Abimbola Afolayan to share her success story, as she recently completed a beautiful mini estate for herself. This is coming a few months after her husband, Okiki Afolayan completed his own mansion.

In a series of posts on her Instagram page, the actress showed off the edifices and congratulated herself on the achievement adding that the mini estate is another feather to her cap.

“Congratulations to me and my family on this wonderful blessing. Congratulations to me on my mini estate built by me for me. I am launching a property built by me for me. It goes a long way to for me because I am starting my career in this field with lots of experience, knowledge and am praying to God for the utmost understanding to make this work. All I can say is Alhamdulillah and may God’s grace never depart from us all amen,” she wrote.