No place for criminal herdsmen in Lagos, Ogun —AIG Zone-2

AIG Shehu Lawal, the Assistant Inspector-General of police Zone-2, has said that the zone was battle ready against any criminally minded herdsmen in Lagos and Ogun.

Lawal disclosed this on Monday while parading some suspected herdsmen, kidnappers and armed robbers at the Zone-2 headquarters, Onikan Lagos.

26 suspected persons with 50 different arms and 250 different ammunition were recovered in the two states.

Lawal said there was no place for criminal herdsmen in Lagos and Ogun States, as Operation Puff Adder will check all forms of criminality in the zone.

“I am sending warning to herdsmen who want to commit any crime in Lagos and Ogun States to relocate. We are battle prepared for them. We have employed the public to give us information in time.

“The Puff Adder which was recently launched by both Lagos and Ogun commands is aimed at fighting violent crimes including the menace of herdsmen /farmers crises, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, banditry, land grabbers, rape among others,” he said.

The AIG said that a visible patrol had been deployed on the Lagos/ Shagamu interchange, especially on the long bridge between MFM Church Camp and Karrat Bridge notorious for armed robbery.

Lawal also assured residents of the two states of adequate security during the sallah holidays.

On the trend of negative stories on the social media, the AIG appealed to the public to verify their facts before posting such stories.

He stressed that false information could cause bigger crisis if not properly managed.

He also advised the media to help in correcting false information on the social media, urging them to verify stories from the appropriate authority before going to the press.