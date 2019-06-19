No panic withdrawal of students from Madonna university – VC

By Evelyn Usman

Management of Madonna University, Nigeria, yesterday, described as untrue report of panic withdrawal of students from the citadel of learning, over an ongoing trial of some of them, including former students, in a Federal High Court following some online publications made against the University.

It has also clarified that the university, being a private one, had nothing to do with the National Association of Nigerian Students , wondering why the South East zone of the association should issue an ultimatum to the university, over the issue.

Briefing journalists on the development , Vice Chancellor of the private university,

Prof. Chuks Ezedum, said that the report was “unfounded and it is a figment of the imagination of peddlers of such rumour.

He stated emphatically that no parent nor guardian had requested for the withdrawal of any of their wards as at the time of the briefing, adding that academic activities were ongoing unhindered in the university.

Report had attributed the panic withdrawal from Madonna university, Okija, Anambra state, to its decision to go ahead with the prosecution of six students and former student and a lecturer that were detained at the Awka prison since February.

But the VC said that the University did not charge anybody to court and that the matter in court was not in any way between the accused former students and the university.

Rather, he said that they were being prosecuted by the Federal Government and therefore called on Nigerians to discard the report.

In his remark, immediate past President of Madonna University, Nigeria Alumni Association Worldwide who is also a member of the Alumni Association’s Board of Trustees, Mr. Chima Achu, asserted that there was calm in all the campuses of the University, adding that those under trial were being prosecuted by the Federal Government of Nigeria for alleged malicious and false publications.

On his part, image maker for the University, Mr. Martin Anagboso, said, ” I wonder why any right-thinking person hiding under the guise of NANS or anything would want to run down the impeccable reputation of the University”