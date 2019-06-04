NNPC: N’Delta leaders decry marginalisation of Delta State

port harcourt—Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has proclaimed the 9th Rivers State House of Assembly, urging the lawmakers to work for the development of their constituencies and the state.

Performing the constitutional responsibility bestowed on him by the constitution, Wike urged the lawmakers to work with the executive arm to ensure the implementation of policies and programmes for the good of Rivers people.

Relying on Section 105 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the governor proclaimed: “Now therefore, I , Nyesom Wike, Governor, Rivers State in exercise of the power conferred upon me by section 105 of the Constitution and all other powers enabling me in that behalf hereby proclaim that the 8th Assembly of the 4th Republic of the Rivers State House of Assembly stands dissolved, while the first session of the 9th Assembly shall hold on this day, third day of June, 2019 at the Assembly Complex, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

“As we usher in the new term of this August House, I pray and hope that your deliberations will be constructive, democratic, progressive and people-oriented.

“And that you will continue to strive hard with total commitment and sense of accountability and facilitate the implementation of our policies and programmes to enable us set new benchmarks for development and shared prosperity for our people.

“On this positive note, it is my singular honour and privilege to officially proclaim the first session of the 9th Legislative Assembly of Rivers State.”

“Let me assure you all that we will continue to respect and uphold your independence as a separate arm of government as our Constitution demands in the same way that we will continue to provide every support that you need to enable you discharge your constitutional responsibilities to the government and to the people of Rivers State. As I said before, ours should continue to be that of mutual respect, partnership and progress.”

Ibani remains speaker

Meanwhile, Immediately pass Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi Owaji-Ibani retained his coveted position yesterday as the House transited from 8th to 9th Assembly.

Owaji-Ibani was unanimously elected following closure of the 8th Assembly and inauguration of 32 state lawmakers into the 9th Assembly on the floor of the House by Governor Wike.

The 23 members from the preceding House, joined by nine new faces in the 9th Assembly aside re-electing Speaker Ibani, Representing Andoni constituency, also chose member rrepresenting Ahoada East II, Eddison Ehie as Deputy Speaker.