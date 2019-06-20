NNPC: Kyari’s appointment’ll promote openness, reforms — NEITI

By Michael Eboh

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, Thursday, described the appointment of Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari as the new Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, as well-deserved and an intimation of more openness and reforms in the corporation.

In a statement in Abuja, Executive Secretary of NEITI, Mr. Waziri Adio, noted that Kyari is a well-known transparency champion and one who enthusiastically shares the principles which underline the work of NEITI and the global EITI on good governance of the oil and gas industry

He explained that as a member of the global EITI working group on commodity trading transparency, Kyari’s appointment has placed him in a vantage position to push the frontiers of openness and to work more closely with NEITI and the global EITI to implement remedial issues in NEITI’s reports.

He added that the implementation of the findings of NEITI’s reports would not just be effective for operations of NNPC but also for optimisation of benefits of the oil and gas sector to Nigeria and Nigerians.

Adio said, “Just yesterday, Kyari participated at a session on ‘the business case for state-owned enterprise and commodity trading transparency’ at the EITI global conference in Paris, France.

“His commitments to the values of EITI are not in doubt. On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of NEITI, I congratulate Mr. Kyari on this well-deserved appointment. We look forward to close collaboration between our two organisations in the interest of our country and we do hope that transparency and accountability will be taking notches higher and indeed mainstreamed in the operations of NNPC under his watch.”