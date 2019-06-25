NNPC/BPL JV raises N30m start-up capital for 10 SMEs in N-Delta

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and Belema Oil Producing Limited, BPL, Joint Venture have raised N30 million as economic empowerment for 10 investors in Niger Delta.

The beneficiaries drawn from the states of Niger Delta were awarded different amounts of money based on their request and business type, in Economic Empowerment Scheme for Small and Medium Entrepreneurs in the region.

Speaking during the handover of cheques to the beneficiaries in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, Director, Production and Engineering of BPL, Mufaa Welsch, noted that Belemaoil Producing Limited was committed to the development and empowerment of youths of the region, where it is operating.

Welsch noted that the money was not in the form of loan, but gift that would not be refunded, and warned that NNPC/BPL would retrieve the money from any of the beneficiaries who fails to utilise the cash for the purpose it was given.

Also, President of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Sukubo Sara-Igbe, commended the founder of BPL, Tein Jackrich for the gesture, noting that youths were pleased with the development.