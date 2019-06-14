NIMASA created over 7,000 jobs in 6 months — Peterside

Godfrey Bivbere

Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, has said that the agency created over 7000 jobs in the last six months through the New Cabotage Compliance Strategy.

Peterise stated this yesterday in Lagos while reviewing the activities of NIMASA with journalists.

He said the agency had come up with strategies that had ensured a steady rise in the number of jobs created through manning, crewing, stevedoring, and dockworkers engagement. This, he added, has positioned the maritime industry as one of the key sectors that will support the realisation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Democracy Day speech promising to bring 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years, as maritime possesses a vast opportunity for economic growth.

According to the NIMASA DG, the implementation of a five-year plan for the cessation of waiver has encouraged the employment of more Nigerians by vessel owners.

He said the effect of the new Cabotage regime was still yielding positive results, as more Nigerians are set to be engaged in various sub-sectors of the maritime industry due to the discouragement of the dominance of the sector by foreigners.

“We have always known that the political will to deal with the issue of waivers in the Cabotage regime had been the challenge in the past. Our pronouncement and implementation of the New Cabotage Compliance Strategy has led to the engagement of over 7000 Nigerians in various sub-sectors within the industry. This has also resulted in 32% increase in vessels operating under the Cabotage regime in the first two quarters of 2019,” he said.