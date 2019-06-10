Nigeria’s federalism a ‘feeding bottle federal system – Prof Moghalu

Northern Nigeria poverty capital of the world

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano – Professor Kingsley Moghalu, a political economist and presidential aspirant has described the northern Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world while delivering a public lecture at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano on Sunday.

Speaking on the socioeconomic development of the northern region, Moghalu also said Nigeria’s federalism as ‘feeding bottle federal system.’

He explained that if Nigeria could be declared as the poverty capital of the world, then northern Nigeria should be declared as the poverty capital of the poverty capital of the world due to the level of extreme poverty in the region that stands at 67 percent of the poverty in Nigeria.

“With the northern Nigeria standing at 67 percent poverty level in Nigeria and Nigeria being described as the poverty capital of the world, then the north can be described as the poverty capital of the poverty capital of the world” he said.

In the event organized by Ra’ayinka Initiative for Human Development RIHD, a northern think-tank group, Moghalu described the need for positive political will and commitment to the regional problems by the leaders of the region.

He called for the region to develop its educational standard to the global level and educate women by initiating policies that will massively enhance girl child education.

Commenting on the menace of the Almajiri system, he called on the regional leaders to initiate skills education along with the Almajiri system of education in oder to rid the streets of begging and build the capacity of those in the region describing skills acquisition as indispensable.

Moghalu also described Nigeria’s federalism as ‘feeding bottle federal system’ while calling for restructuring of the system. He added that the time is long overdue for restructuring which is the only way that can set Nigeria along the path of development and progress.

He also said that the north has got potentials in the agricultural sector which should be properly utilized thorough mechanization and modernization.

“The sector should be industrialized through enhancing production, warehousing, industrialization, packaging, and exportation which will provide jobs for hundreds of thousands of people in the region and enhance its wealth” he advised.

He called on the regional leaders to utilize the potentials and resources in the region and becoming modernised adding that nothing can stop the region from becoming another Dubai.

Moghalu also charged traditional rulers and religious leaders in the north to play major roles in re-setting the worldview of northerners to tally with development agenda of the 21st century.

Chairman of the occasion and former Kano state Commissioner of Finance, Prof. Kabiru Isa Dandago, said: “Our leaders don’t take seriously how to harness our natural resources for the development of the North.

“Our youths are downgraded to hopeless beings. We have not set the ball rolling on how to develop the North.

“The north should know what we need. We have versed population, versed natural resources, we should know what we need as northerners.”