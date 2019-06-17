Nigeria’s feats amid myriad of shortfalls

By Carl Umegboro

The military regime of General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida inadvertently made June 12 a historic day Nigerians will never forget. It symbolises oppression, injustice and tyranny against the masses.

By the annulment of June 12, 1993, presidential election won by the late Chief Moshood Kolawale Abiola, the military’s insistence on controlling political power was finally brought to an abrupt end, albeit the winner lost his life in the struggle to reclaim the mandate.

The good news today is that the Federal Government has declared June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day and also recognised as a public holiday. Without a doubt, the country has not achieved much generally since the 26 years the recognition of June 12 was in abeyance.

However, beginning from 1999 when the military eventually handed over administrative power to civilians, June 12 inadvertently drew a line between two distinct eras: dark ages and renaissance period. The latter is a democratic government through universal suffrage. No doubt, the dividends of democracy are still not fully realised; nevertheless, there are green lights in sight.

For example, the nation was democratically put back on track from 1999. The first civilian administration after the military era which was led by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo recorded some progress by establishing essential government structures like the EFCC, ICPC and other agencies which are fundamental. No doubt, they weren’t effectively used but establishing them was a step in the right direction.

The Goodluck Jonathan administration which succeeded that of the late Umaru Yar’Adua also introduced a number of outstanding policies like the BVN, Treasury Single Account, TSA, and others, albeit not well-implemented. However, the diversion of public funds that became the order of the day overshadowed the positive initiatives.

Also read:

Then, from 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari was first elected to date, these structures and policies on the ground have been substantially activated and under implementation for service delivery. Similarly, most irregularities such as the notorious financial inducements at the National Assembly for performing legislative duties and other abnormalities are now history.

Remarkably, people are present, beginning to have confidence in the judiciary which is fundamental in any society. Similarly, people are beginning to live by lawful means. Civil servants will tell you that it is no longer business as usual.

Politicians masquerading as contractors no longer liaise with public office holders to sign and abandon government projects after mobilisation. This is critically systematic progress looking at the point from where we began the journey. Of course, it is undeniable that these reforms tightened the economy but gradually, it is bouncing back to true, consolidated and enduring greatness.

Principally, sanity is returning to the polity. The right to freedom of speech and expression has since the Jonathan administration, gathered momentum till date. Governors and the opposition have many times, rudely attacked the President, though condemnable and unlawful, without attracting arbitrary reactions.

Therefore, the nation has good reasons to celebrate these trajectories and progress despite the problem of insecurity and the fact that the masses have not been directly affected. With the structures being improved and running effectively, without a doubt, jobs will be created and the economy will be stimulated for the common good.

But imperatively, the government must invest more in education as a nonchalant attitude to the sector some decades ago birthed the insecurity of the present times.

The education system needs to be restructured to realistically meet the contemporary needs beyond mere certificate display. The present system promotes and places certifications above skills acquisition, thereby making a high number of graduates unproductive, redundant and unemployable.

An education system where certification will accurately reflect the degree of proficiency is a panacea for moving out of the quagmire. A system where lecturers and students arbitrarily determine grades either through sexual harassment, financial inducement, intimidation or cultism, can never give birth to positive outputs.

Presently, the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, is remedying the irregularities through its mode of operation; but other conventional universities need to follow suit. The present system in conventional universities produce more of people with questionable behaviours who are later released back into the society; sadly, many of them at the point of admission into the universities were identified with good manners.

NOUN’s mode which completely separates students from examiners is a welcome development. By such a mechanism, students only know and meet their lecturers/facilitators in classrooms without knowing who or where the examiners come from, let alone the questions.

Hence, examination malpractice and other illicit activities are systematically circumvented. It is either a student is determinedly serious with studies or out. Conventional universities should, therefore, be upgraded for national security. Any graduate with a good grade but unproductive and unemployable will likely resort to crimes for survival.