Nigerians warned against illegal use of NYSC name, logo

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – As National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps open nationwide for the 2019 Batch B orientation course, the Scheme has warned against the illegal, and criminal use of its name and logo for fraudulent activities.

It also dissociated itself from the reported sale of kits and other items to prospective corps members.

“Members of the public are hereby warned that NYSC would apply every necessary legal approach to deal decisively with any marketer that wants to bring the corporate and esteemed image of the Scheme to disrepute,” the scheme said.

Speaking at a workshop/training on Freedom of Information Act for Desk Officers of the NYSC in Abuja during the weekend, the NYSC Director-General, Shuaibu Ibrahim, said that the scheme has had to grapple with challenges, which were occasioned by “apparent lack of knowledge of our policies and operations by a section of the public.”

He urged Nigerians to familiarise themselves with the NYSC Act so as to understand better, the operations of the scheme and its role.

“Let me however remind Nigerians that the NYSC has done so Mich for the unity of this country. Apart from promoting national unity, the selfless services rendered by the young men and women on national service have brought positive transformation in the socioeconomic development of the country,” he stressed.

Speaking also, the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, warned that no laxity or dereliction of duty would be entertained from NYSC staff as they have been equipped through the training to discharge their mandate creditably.