Nigerians are one of most fertile on earth ― Report

Victor Ogunyinka

Following the recent revelation according to the United Nations Population Division that estimated the world population at 7.7 billion, Nigeria has been identified as one of the most fertile nations in the world.

The data revealed that in Nigeria, there are more males than females, which overrides previous belief that there were more females than males in the largest black nation in the world.

“Fertility in Nigerian women is equal to or greater than four live births per woman, making Nigeria one of the most fertile countries in the world. The population of Africa has risen by over 32 million in the past year, raising the numbers to over 1.308 billion people on the continent.

“The data also shows that males outnumber females in Nigeria, and the world as a whole, negating the popular belief that women outnumber men in the West African country. Nigeria is estimated to be at 200,964,000 as of mid-year 2019, with 99,132,000 million females and 101,832,000 males. On the globe, there are an estimated 3,889,035,000males and 3,824,434,000 females.

“The world’s population is projected to grow from 7.7 billion in 2019 to 8.5 billion in 2030 (10 per cent increase), and further to 9.7 billion in 2050 (26 per cent) and to 10.9 billion in 2100 (42 per cent). The population of sub-Saharan Africa is projected to double by 2050 (99 per cent),” the report read in part “Other regions will see varying rates of increase between 2019 and 2050: Oceania excluding Australia/New Zealand (56 per cent), Northern Africa and Western Asia (46 per cent), Australia/New Zealand (28 per cent), Central and Southern Asia (25 per cent), Latin America and the Caribbean (18 per cent), Eastern and South-Eastern Asia ( three per cent), and Europe and Northern America (two per cent)”.

The UN also revealed that the populations of “both Pakistan and Nigeria more than doubled in size between 1990 and 2019, with Pakistan moving up in rank from the 8th to the 5th position and Nigeria from the 10th to the 7th position.”

Nigeria is still projected to be the third most populous country from 2050 to 2100, with a population of 733 million at the end of the century. “After this re-ordering between 2019 and 2050, the ranking of the five largest countries is projected to be preserved through the end of the century, when India could remain the world’s most populous country with nearly 1.5 billion inhabitants, followed by China with just under 1.1 billion, Nigeria with 733 million, the United States with 434 million, and Pakistan with 403 million inhabitants,” the report read.

