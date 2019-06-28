Nigerian school qualifies for SAGE 2019 World Cup in US

Abuja based Marist College Yangoji, has qualifier for the SAGE 2019 World Cup competition slated to hold in the United States of America in August 2019. Marist College announced winner of the national competition that had the participation of 16 other schools from over 10 states in Nigeria. The school made presentations on their latest business venture, a Smart Air Quality Monitor called MARIST-AQM.



The device utilizes various sensors and microprocessors and an IoT platform to detect elevated levels of harmful particles and chemicals quickly and relay that information to users via computers and smart phones in a format that is easy to interpret.

It measures dust, carbon dioxide, various harmful chemicals, temperature, and humidity. It triggers a loud alarm and warning phone calls if air quality, humidity and temperature goes extremely above normal.

The device senses the environment several times a minute and typically delivers a one minute average value to a connected analytics solution platform, creating an opportunity for them to offer air pollution monitoring and control services that deliver dynamic, local information to stakeholders utilizing BIG DATA analytics.

Speaking with journalists after being announced winner last week, one of the students, Nakanga Elisha said “By this project, we have been trained to develop world-changing projects for quality life. We intend to provide solution to air pollution in the world,” adding that his team is prepared to take on other schools nationally and abroad in competitions on such a technology based initiative.

His team member, Duribe Ikedinachi says one of the major aims of the project was to create awareness on air pollution. “Everyone should be aware of the bad air quality we have in our hands, across the world,” he said. “By this project, we hope to create our own businesses and become true entrepreneurs. We intend to sell this product to the world because air pollution is a global problem,” he added.

Leader of the project team, Romanus Eyene says Marist-AQM is set to inspire positive change in Nigeria and across Africa as it provides opportunity for healthier lives and economy and also provides much needed air quality data to various stakeholders.

The students from Marist College Yangoji would be travelling to the United States of America, USA to compete against countries like China, Canada, Ireland, Israel and others. SAGE- an acronym for Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship, is a nonprofit Transnational Social Movement Organization initiated at the California State University Chico USA.

SAGE President in Nigeria, Agwu Amogu said SAGE Nigeria’s strategy is to prepare and empower Nigerian youths through a youth entrepreneurship and community service programme, while simultaneously emphasizing the importance of financial literacy, ethical business practices, civic engagement and environmental awareness It is interesting to note that Nigeria has won the competition at the world level 8 out of 11 times the country has competed.

Marist College Yangoji also bagged awards such as “Most Outstanding Business Innovation” and “Best Technology- Based Business Project” at the just concluded National Schools Entrepreneurship Exhibition organised by SAGE Nigeria and Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN held on the 19th of June 2019 at Sheraton Hotel Abuja, Nigeria. The school competed against 17 schools from all over the country and came out top.