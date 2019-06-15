Nigeria’ll be great if 40% of population can find purpose— Taiwo-Akilapa

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The Founder of The Empowerment Service, TES, Seun Taiwo-Akilapa, has said if 40 percent of Nigerians find their purpose in life, Nigeria would be a great nation, noting that substantial investment in human capital, especially for youths, is a key component of socio-economic development of any society.

Speaking at the 54th edition of TES at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, His Royal Place Parish, Festac Town, Lagos, Seun said studies show that no country has achieved constant economic development without considerable investment in human capital development, adding that 24% unemployment rate in Nigeria is worrisome and explains why some youths expend their energy and skills on banditry, kidnapping and other crimes.

Taiwo-Akilapa, an experienced and commercially-driven professional who applies technology to drive business performance for start-ups, stressed that government and private sector players must deliberately raise young people’s productivity and creativity, by promoting entrepreneurship and technological advances.

His words: “If 40 percent of our countrymen and women find their purpose in life, this nation will be great. It calls for more investment in capacity building for youths to enable them explore emerging opportunities in the global market. Nigeria has huge demography of young people and their immense potentials, if well harnessed, developed, positioned and supported, can be a great impetus for national development.

“Globalisation has become a leveller for youths anywhere in the world to play actively in the global market and its endless opportunities. We must deliberately horn the skills of our young population to take advantage of these opportunities.”

Seun, a pastor who has impacted his community in health care delivery and other basic amenities, also challenged the church to put in more effort at providing support and direction for young people so they can succeed in life, marriage and businesses.

He added that the church should not be indifferent, but be actively involved in the development of the nation by making deliberate investment toward empowering entrepreneurs and career men and women.

The TES event, that over the years has brought together hundreds of youths from across Lagos, had Manager Director, Sahara Group, Tonye Cole; motivation speaker, Jimi Tewe; digital expert and consultant, Olufemi Iroko; life coach, Lanre Olusola; Ajibola Ponnle, Kudirat Fashola and many others as speakers.

Taiwo-Akilapa, whose 18-year experience spans the public sector, banking, manufacturing, consulting and professional services, travels and tours, gives free loans and grant to budding entrepreneurs at TES.

