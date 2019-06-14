Nigeria now on grip of military dictatorship — PDP chief

By Dirisu Yakubu

Deputy national chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi has said Nigeria has been suffering from the pangs of military dictatorship since the assumption of office by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Akunwonmi who stated this while playing host to a delegation of European Union, EU, at the PDP Presidential Campaign Headquarters, Abuja on Friday also called on the EU not to give up its election monitoring duties, saying doing so could mean that future generations would not witness democracy in Nigeria.

Coming short of labelling the country a failed state, Akinwonmi noted that in spite of the role played by the PDP in deepening democracy in the land; the government of President Buhari, he added, has failed to build on those successes.

He said: “There is nothing to improve upon in Nigeria today. We are almost back in the dark days of military dictatorship. “Nigeria is moving closely to a failed state. You should continue to monitor happenings here because whatever happens to Nigeria will affect the whole of Africa. If you don’t continue in monitoring the electoral process, future generations may have no democracy to witness in Nigeria.