Nigeria not standing well at the moment – PANDEF

…We can’t be first citizens living in a second class economy

BY IKE UCHECHUKWU

CALABAR-The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has again asserted that Nigeria as a country was not “standing well” at the moment stressing that we need restructuring for growth and even development across board.

Air Cmdr Idongesit Nkanga, the National Chairman, PANDEF made the assertion in Calabar while inaugurating the Cross River Chapter of the Forum on Thursday.

His words: ” Nigeria must be restructured so that the Niger Delta can have a say. Nigeria, as it is, is not standing well because we cannot have first-class citizen living in a second class economy.

“All our citizens must have equal opportunities and people. What is obtainable in other climes must be applied as people are revolting over old ways of doing things.

“Niger Delta is a land of peace and our language is one because we speak in one voice, which is to ensure that peace is sustained in a bid to complement government effort in a bid to bring growth and development.

“Revolution is taking place in the Niger Delta and Cross River state cannot afford to be asleep, for instance, the Bakassi issue is still in the front burner, ours is to advocate while government is to implement.

” We are economically, socially marginalised, our region is dying, we need urban renewal in the Niger Delta, and we need it now, you cannot be a first-class citizen and live in a second class economy,” he stated.

On her part, Amb. Nkoyo Toyo decried the plight of Bakassi people urging PANDEF to take the bull by its horn as the region has been completely neglected adding that there was a rise in the number Internally displaced people in the Niger Delta.

“I call on PANDEF to take the bull by its horn, our region is almost dead, cities like Port-Harcourt needs re-urbanisation, IDPs are on the rise especially from Cameroon, we need to look into it as soon as possible.

Also speaking, the former governor of Cross River tasked PANDEF to make sure that ex-agitators who have acquired different degree must be absorbed into the Nigerian system.

“Without giving this group of people a place to showcase and practise what they have learned in various institutions then their (ex-agitators) training is of no use, they must be gainfully employed and engaged to contribute their quota to nation building,” he said.

VANGUARD