Nigeria needs military support to tackle security challenges – Rear Admiral Udofia

Calabar – Rear Admiral Thaddeus Udofia, out-going Commandant, Naval War College Nigeria, on Friday said Nigeria needed military’s support for solution to the diverse security and developmental challenges in the country.

Udofia stated this in Calabar during his pulling-out and farewell parade at the Nigerian Navy ground to mark his retirement from the Navy.

He said that he was convinced that the Naval War College would help Nigeria to overcome all forms of security and developmental challenges in the 21st century.

“As a country, Nigeria will continue to depend on the armed forces to proffer solutions to the myriad of security and developmental challenges of the 21st century.

“In this respect, I am convinced that the establishment of the Naval War College Nigeria will help in the realisation of this.

“This is more so as the college is designed to equip individuals who will be participating in its diverse courses with the skills to address the hydra-headed challenges.

“Although the college is in its nascent stage, the uniqueness of the contemporary and emergent challenges to Nigerian Navy operations can hasten its maturity.

“It will also help to influence policies and decisions at the Naval Headquarters,’’ he said.

Udofia thanked the Navy for the honour accorded him on his voluntarily retirement, adding that he was privileged to serve the Navy in operational and administrative offices within and outside the country.

In his remarks, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas, said that the aim of establishing the war college was gradually paying off as participants were contributing immensely to efficient delivery in operations.

Ibas, who was represented by Rear Admiral Begroy Ibe-Enwo, Chief of Policy and Plans, Naval Headquarters, Abuja, said that the college was all about innovation.

He said that from observation, there had been a lot of contributions and successes recorded in the college.

“We have noticed a lot of improvement; the college is making a lot of impact because there are innovations and improvement in terms of our operational strategies and so on.

“The few that have been trained are really making gainful contributions in efficient delivery in our operations,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Udofia, a graduate of the Nigeria Navy Regular Course 5, was commissioned as a Sub.-Lt. in 1988.

He retired voluntarily from the service on April 2, 2019, after 31 years. (NAN