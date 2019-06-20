Nigeria’ll support efforts for political stability in neighbouring countries – Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday pledged the support of Nigeria towards the maintenance of political stability in her western neighbours

President Buhari who who made the pledge when he received the President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon that was on a courtesy call at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, harped on the importance of good neighbourliness

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, also stressed the importance of peace in neighbouring Benin Republic.

President Talon, who came to congratulate President Buhari on his re-election and successful inauguration, also briefed the Nigerian leader on the current political situation in his country.

In a related development, President Buhari Thursday received a Sudanese delegation led by Lt-Gen. Jamal-Eddin Omer Ibrahim, Head of the Security and Defence Committee, which came to brief him on the political situation in the north-eastern African country.