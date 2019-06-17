Nigeria in distress—Anglican Communion

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese on the Niger, yesterday, described Nigeria as a nation in distress, with a democracy very costly to maintain.

The Church, therefore, called on All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari, and the newly-inaugurated 9th National Assembly, to dispassionately revisit the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference to implement the people’s desire for restructuring of the nation politically, as a way of solving the country’s numerous problems.

The Diocese on the Niger, also alleged that “Nigeria as it is today creates avoidable wastages and alarming redundancies, with a presidential system it seems to have domesticated, unfortunately becoming a spoilt system.”

Speaking through the Bishop, Diocese on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwololo, during the 1st Session of the 31st Synod of the Diocese on the Niger, at the Ascension Anglican Church, Isiafor, Awada Idemili North Local Government, Anambra State, the church equally said: “The Nigerian system multiplies appointments and offices to compensate party loyalists.

“These appointments, contrary to the Western democracies from where we copied, emasculate nations/states development and wage bills, just as it drains budgetary allocations from the federation and state accounts.

“We have had since 1999, a string of four democratic leaderships. Unfortunately, none of them has ever taken stock of existing national situation and proffered lasting solutions.

“The former Presidents, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s administrations convened national conferences but it seems the Nigerian landscape has conveniently swallowed the genuine recommendations of the conferences.

“We also stress that the issue of restructuring the nation should not, for any reason, be swept under the carpet; we call on the National Assembly not to wish away claims of marginalisation by ethnic groups without ascertaining the genuineness of such claims and allegations.”

Expressing disappointment in the administration of President Buhari, it said Nigerians accepted him in 2015 election as one capable of harnessing the best of leadership elements in the country to get it out of the woods, with its anti-corruption and integrity toga, noting that reverse seems to be the case.