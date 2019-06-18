Nigeria distressed under Buhari- Secondus

…receives Chinese Communist Party delegation

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said Nigeria since the assumption of office by President Muhammadu Buhari has remained distressed; assuring however that the pains would be over if the party regains victory at the election tribunal.

Receiving a delegation of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, CPU, led by its Deputy Director General, Zhou Guohui at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja on Tuesday, Secondus said Nigeria is battling a legion of challenges especially in the areas of economy and security, saying the problems in the country were due largely to the failure of governance.

A statement signed by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, quoted Secondus as telling his guests that Nigeria and China share a lot in common especially in the areas of population where China with over 1.4 billion persons houses the largest concentration of human beings in the World while Nigeria with over 20 million people is home to the largest concentration of blacks in the World.

Secondus added that China’s population makes it imperative that no nation can ignore her given the volume of trade involved in economic relations with the Asian powerhouse.

He commended Chinese government for ear marking about $60b dollars for the development of Africa even as he expressed hope that Nigeria will benefit handsomely from the fund.