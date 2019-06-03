Nigeria deserve more from Rohr — Akpoborie

Former Nigeria international Jonathan Akpoborie has said that it is important to demand more from Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr.

Akpoborie, who played for Nigeria between 1995 and 2001, feels that the Super Eagles deserve more in terms of pattern of play of the team.

“He’s not really a bad coach and at the same time he’s not really the best, but we must give it to him because he was the one that took Super Eagles from the level they were before to where they are right now. But as a nation, we shouldn’t be satisfied because we are ambitious and we want everything,” Akpoborie said.

“If any Nigerian tells me that Rohr is the best or he’s still going to take us forward, I will not believe that because I have studied how they play football in Europe and I have seen where a youth develops into a full professional”, he stated.

German tactician Rohr has appointed Nigeria head coach in 2016 and he guided the Super Eagles to the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

He has now guided the team to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

