Nigeria becoming a failed state — Moghalu

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party, YPP, in the last presidential election, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has said with the security situation in the country, Nigeria was drifting into the status of a failed state.

Moghalu also said he did not go to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to contest the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari because Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had gone to the tribunal to contest the victory.

Speaking to newsmen after attending the launching of a book written by the Bishop on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, entitled “The Lord’s Prayer, Psalm 23 and The Beatitudes,” at Awada in Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, Moghalu urged the APC-led Federal Government of President Buhari to sit up on security, economy and providing jobs for the teeming unemployed.

According to him, “Nigeria, as a country, is drifting into the status of a failed state. With the security situation we have in the country, if it is not corrected, the path to the state failing is staring us in the face.

“So there is an imperative on the government to perform its number one duty, which is to secure the lives and properties of the citizens of the country. Also, the economic problems must be tackled headlong; poverty is rife in this country and it is a shame that Nigeria with all our human and natural resources is judged the poverty capital of the world.

“My advice to President Buhari is to pick members of his cabinet very carefully and competence should be his priority, not membership of party or close associates.

“He is not going to run for any election in Nigeria and should use this last opportunity to write his name in gold or bury it in the dustbin of history of non-performers.”