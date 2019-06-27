Niger Tribunal: PDP closes case after calling only one witness

The Niger state Gubernatorial election petition Tribunal, where the PDP is challenging the election of Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, resumed hearing today.

Counsel to the petitioners (PDP), Barr Mohammed Ndayako informed the tribunal that he was dispensing with the supeoned witnesses since they were not present and that they would proceed to call their witnesses.

Their 1st witness Mr Tanko Beji then testified after which the learned counsel for the PDP informed the court that they were closing their case.

Case adjourned to tomorrow 28th for the Defence.

It will be recalled that Umar Nasko of the PDP contested in the 2015 Guber election with Abubakar Sani Bello but was defeated with a landslide, he again challenged Abubakar Sani Bello in the 2019 Guber election but was yet again defeated with a landslide.