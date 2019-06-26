Niger Gov, Sani Bello appoints CPS, two others as DGs

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has approved the appointment of Mary Noel Berje as the new Chief Press Secretary.

In a statement made available to Journalists from the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Matane, the appointment is with immediate effect.

Until her appointment, she was a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the State Chairperson, Nigeria Women Journalists (NAWOJ).

The Governor also reappointed Abdullberqy Ebbo as Director General, Strategic Operation Unit, ICT and Public Enlightenment (SOU, ICT & PE), Ahmed Inga Ibrahim as Director General, Niger state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA).