NFF averts another Super Eagles’ bonus strike in Egypt

Nigeria Football Federation yesterday averted another bonus row ahead of the Super Eagles last group B match against Madagascar.

The NFF met the Friday deadline to pay the players following a warning strike ahead of their second game against Guinea.

“We appreciate the federal government and the NFF for their swift reaction,” team spokesman Toyin Ibitoye told BBC Sport.

“It’s important that all those negative comments are no longer associated with this team and our focus is solely on the football pitch now.”

Speaking on the issue vice-captain, Ahmed Musa insisted that the players are focused on the task of winning the AFCON title but he warned that government must do everything to avoid these unnecessary distractions.

“We told ourselves that football will always come first because that’s why we are here,” he said.

“Once we all realised that the issue will be resolved whenever the NFF is ready, we kept the focus on football and let them handle talks off the pitch.”

“We proved ourselves in the last game. For saying that there is something coming up we don’t know, we just talk to ourselves that we have to keep on going, when the FA is ready, they are ready. The camp is very lively’’.

‘’I think it’s not only in Nigeria. All Africa teams have the same issues each time we have tournaments so I think the government have to think about this. It is not always we keep on embarrassing our countries in tournaments. It’s all over Africa, any time we go to tournaments you see some teams saying they are not coming because of money’’.