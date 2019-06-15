New artiste, Morello set to take over music industry with afro-swing music

By Tolulope Abereoje

Budding music artiste, Temitope Oluwasunkanmi Ojudu a.k.a Morello, made a huge statement for himself at the debut video premiere of his single, ‘System’ as it turned out to be a reunion for friends and relatives of the musician.

Defying the evening downpour, friends, relatives and music lovers converged at the Lekki House Party in Lagos for the video premiere.

Being the first son of journalist cum politician, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Morello revealed that his interest in music started at an early age and he was encouraged by his father who got him a keyboard when he was seven years old to encourage him. His sound which he calls afro swing – a blend of afro beat, Jamaican music and RnB, is what he plans to use to take over the dynamism in the Nigerian music industry. He however revealed he didn’t leverage on his father’s popularity to get favors but he rather chose to face his challenges head-on in order to carve a niche for himself.

“My dad is a calm senator and a music lover and he’s a good friend to lots of artistes and so it made it easy for him to accept me doing music. At the beginning, he wasn’t too sure that I was sure of what I wanted to do but I think I’ve proved to him now by taking music seriously. Music is the only thing that makes me serious; every other thing is like a joke to me. Even back in secondary school, I wasn’t too serious with my studies. All I wanted to do was my music. I’m not relying on my father’s name to open doors for me, I’m going to do my own thing my own way,” he revealed.

The gathering, which was a mix of youths and older generation in the creative industry, especially literature and music lovers, were thrilled to scintillating live performances of four tracks by Morello as well as screening of ‘System’ which drew applause from the audience.