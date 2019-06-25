NESG announces 25th essay competition for undergraduates

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in partnership with the National Universities Commission (NUC) has announced the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES) essay competition with the theme ” Enhancing Confidence in Nigeria for Nation Building: Towards Economic Success and Improved Quality of Life for Nigerians”

NESG is a private sector led think-tank organisation that promotes sustainable growth and development in the Nigerian economy. The non-for profit/non-partisan organisation has the mandate to promote and champion the reform of the Nigerian economy into an open, private sector-led economy that is globally competitive on a sustainable basis.

According to the Group, “With a global shift towards ‘inclusive’ economic growth, it is argued that economic prosperity and business success cannot be adequately explained by abundance of natural resources, brilliance of intellect, or the presence of good laws and institutions.

“Rather, economic prosperity requires (in addition to the above elements listed) a culture of trust and social capital that forms an economic input (Fukuyama, 1995).”

“In the light of challenges that have constantly plagued the Nigerian economy despite being the largest African economy, Nigeria has remained a low-trust country and this has resulted in a slow-paced growth.

“With an outlook of building a nation that is competitive and sustainable, Nigeria sets to embark on the long march towards economic growth and improved quality of life for its people. Bearing in mind the highly diverse nature of Nigeria, we cannot therefore shy away from the arduous task of rebuilding trust and confidence in her people. It is on this premise that the NESG calls for applicants for the essay competition.”

“It is expected that the essays will generate ideas to help drive economic change and transform Nigeria into a modern and globally competitive nation, where its citizens can have improved quality of life and also get youths to start thinking “Nation Building”.”

The deadline for entry is July 24, 2019 and the top 3 winners and those in the shortlist will be used by the NESG during and after the national economic summit in October, 2019. Full information can be found on the company’s website.

The premier competition has exciting prizes for the top three students and consolation prizes for selected participants. The main sponsor of the event is the Nigerian economic summit group (NESG) and students of Nigerian universities are invited to participate. In addition to the monetary prize, winners and selected participants will be given the opportunity to be part of the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES).