NERC ranks Eko DisCo best in Nigeria

The Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Prof. James Momoh, has commended the management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) ranking it the best-performed distribution company in Nigeria.

Momoh gave the commendation at the completion of the training programme for 100 newly employed graduates by the company in Lagos. The NERC chairman tasked the newly employed graduates to be more committed, dedicated and focused in the course of their duties.

He said the DisCo has performed credibly well in discharging its statutory obligations towards effective electricity distribution to customers within its operational area.

He said the company has attained 100 per cent customer complaint resolution, adding that part of the NERC scorecard indices used for the rating includes Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) loss reduction, revenue collection and metering.

Others are High Voltage fault clearance index, remittance to Market Operator and remittance to Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET).

According to him, the Meter Access Provider (MAP) programme has come to stay because all DisCos had signed an agreement with the meter providers within their operation to kick start the rollout of metering but it’s not free.

Mr Charles Momoh, the Chairman of EKEDC, advised the newly employed graduates to take the job very seriously and be more focused on achieving their goals, adding that the system will also reward quality, dedication and commitment to service delivery.

The Managing Director of Eko DisCo, Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi, said: “We are here for an unprecedented premier edition of EKEDC training programme where we have 100 individuals who are graduating today, something that has not been done before in this particular distribution company, where we carefully selected from almost 1,300 applicants.